Cancer survivor brings Christmas cheer to chemo patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A former UAMS cancer patient is determined to bring the holiday spirit to the hospital.

Butch and his wife Debbie spent a lot of time in and out of the Little Rock based hospital when he was battling Lukemia. Now he wants to make sure others who are hospital bound are forgotten about. The two dressed up like Santa and Mrs. Clause Tuesday. They went room to room and chatted with patients.

“The fact that he wants to pass on the happiness that he got to his friends who are going through chemotherapy is something that I’m just very glad to see happen,” said Butch’s doctor Muthu Veeraputhrian.

Butch said he was inspired to do this after he got a visit from Santa last Christmas while he was in the hospital. The couple handed out candy canes to anyone who needed a holiday pick me up.

Butch is currently in remission.