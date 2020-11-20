CAN YOU ID ME: Jefferson County deputies searching for robbery suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a robbery suspect.

Deputies say the robbery happened on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. at the Duck In & Go on Highway 63 S.

Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the suspect is presumed to be a woman and left the convenience store in an older model, light-colored, single cab truck.

If you know who this person is, call 870-541-5300, or Sergeant Johnathan Powell with the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-541-5496. You can also send tips anonymously at tips@jeffcoso.org, Facebook or Twitter.

