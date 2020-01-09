Campus sexual assault investigation continues for UA Little Rock Police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UA Little Rock Police confirms a sexual assault happened on campus Wednesday evening around 5:30.

It was reported in the 2nd floor women’s restroom at Stabler Hall, which is an educational building.

In a message to students, police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’10”, and about 25-years-old.

UA Little Rock’s Chancellor Christy Drale released a statement to students. It says University Police don’t believe the suspect is still on campus.

“Dear Campus Community,

I believe it is important to provide our Trojan family with an update regarding the sexual assault last night. The assault occurred in the second-floor women’s restroom of Stabler Hall at approximately 5:20 pm. The suspect fled the scene, and after an extensive search overnight, officers believe the suspect is no longer on campus. University Police have received leads and are continuing to investigate. I will continue to keep you updated as the investigation progresses.

The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is a top priority for this university. As of today, University Police are implementing additional foot patrols and other measures to ensure your safety.

If you are concerned about your safety or have any information regarding this incident, contact University Police at (501) 569-3400.

For additional information regarding campus safety protocols and resources, please visit https://ualr.edu/safety/. If you would like to speak with me directly, please feel free to email chancellor@ualr.edu or call (501) 569-3400.

Sincerely,

Christy Drale

Chancellor”

eStem Charter High School is also housed on campus.

Here’s a statement we’ve received from eStem High School:

Dear eStem High School Community,

Yesterday, shortly after 5 PM, there was a reported sexual assault on the UA Little Rock campus. Neither the victim nor the perpetrator is connected with eStem High School. Our students have access to Lawson Hall (our current building) and Ross Hall; our policies do not allow for eHS students to visit any other buildings on the university without adult supervision.

We have been reassured by the UA Little Rock Police Department that the safety of all students is a shared priority between our institutions and they are working diligently to solve this case. eStem High School will support the department in any way that we can.

In order to sustain the protection of our students, eStem will continue to provide adult supervision before and after school. This year, we’ve extended our times for supervision and are now staffed from 7:15 AM until 5:00 PM each day. Students are supervised by an administrator in front of the eHS building beginning at 7:30 AM. We strongly discourage parents from dropping their students off before 7:15 A.M.

Parents, it is vitally important that we have your support by following the outlined protocols for arrival and dismissal. Students must be dropped off and picked up at the University Plaza breezeway during standard arrival and dismissal times.

Additionally, if your student rides the bus, they should use the buddy system when walking through campus to the bus stop. An eStem staff member will escort bus riders to the bus stop in the afternoons until further notice.

Also, students who remain at school beyond 5 PM and are not under the direct supervision of an eStem staff member will be taken to the University Campus police station and should be picked up from that location.

Parents, please do not tell your child(ren) to meet you in any alternative locations on the UA Little Rock campus.

I personally want every student, parent, faculty, and staff member to know that we take the report of a sexual assault of any member of our shared community extremely seriously. We care deeply about all students.

As we enter the spring semester of this academic year, we will be reviewing our procedures as we strive to ensure all students feel confident that we are committed to their safety.

Again, eStem High School is fully cooperating with the UA Little Rock authorities and continues to remain steadfast in its comprehensive efforts to provide a safe and secure campus for the entire eStem High community.

Sincerely, Johnecia Howard

eStem High School Director

UA Little Rock says students are still out for winter break. Spring semester starts January 21, 2020.

.@UALR’s chancellor sent an email to students regarding the sexual assult that occurred on campus Wednesday evening. University Police are still investigating and have added extra foot patrol around campus. pic.twitter.com/11z8Qn74CZ — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) January 9, 2020