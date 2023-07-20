CABOT, Ark. – This week, Cabot Parks and Recreation found a new way to reach kids in the community with the three-day Level-Up camp.

The camp was held from Tuesday to Thursday at the Cabot High School Media Center.

During the camp, both beginners and intermediate players ages 6-14 learned the basics of how to play either Mario Kart or Rocket League.

Camp participants got to learn ways to improve their strategy and build on their current skills.

A portion of the registration fees for the camp were donated to the Cabot Public Schools eSports Team, which has won multiple state titles.

To learn more about events being held by Cabot Parks & Rec, visit them online at CabotParks.com.