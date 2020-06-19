Camden hosting 20th annual 4th of July event

CAMDEN, Ark. (News release) – The City of Camden is hosting a 4th of July event at the Camden Municipal Airport including live music, food and fireworks.

Here is the full news release:

“Join us at the Camden Municipal Airport on Saturday, July 4th for the 20th annual Star Spangled Spectacular. Enjoy an evening with great live music, a special recognizing of our Veterans, all ending with the largest professional fireworks display in South Arkansas.

Live musical entertainment will be featured throughout the evening with local talent, the McKelvin Brothers, kicking off at 6:30PM. They will be joined at 7PM by Shanna Dorey for the singing of the National Anthem, followed by NBC’s The Voice finalist, L. B. Crew, and ending the evening with the headliner, American Idol winner, Kris Allen.

Local veterans (past and those presently serving) will enjoy special VIP parking.

COVID-19 guidelines will bring some changes to this year’s event. Due to guidelines this year’s show will not have inflatables for the kids or concessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring your own drinks and snacks. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to sit by your vehicles as you enjoy this year’s event.

This year will bring a larger professional fireworks display for your enjoyment. Come on out to the Camden Municipal Airport to enjoy a very special evening of entertainment. The Fireworks show will feature patriotic music to be broadcast on 89.5 FM, KCAC SAU Tech Radio.

This year’s event is brought to you by our title sponsor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and the Camden & Ouachita County Ministerial Alliance, Camden A & P Commission and local businesses and industry.

Learn more at www.explorecamden.com“