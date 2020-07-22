Camden double homicide suspect named U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Marshals has elevated the fugitive status of Jory Worthen, 24 who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son on June 23, 2019 in Camden, Arkansas.

Worthen is now on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive. Authorities are asking for help from the public regarding any information that could lead them to his arrest.

“Our 15 Most Wanted list is reserved for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. “It is without a doubt, Jory Worthen deserves to be on that list. The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring him to justice for this heinous crime.”

You can find more about Worthen below.