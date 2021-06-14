CALS Summer Reading Club registration opens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the Dog days of Summer, sometimes you just want to sit inside with a good book.

Registration for the 2021 Central Arkansas Library Summer Reading Club is now open.

This year the theme is “Tails & Tales” and the program is open to everyone, from beginner readers to adults.

The program runs through July 31st, and you can participate in events throughout the season, earn badges for meeting reading goals, and enter drawings for weekly prizes.

You can register for the program HERE.