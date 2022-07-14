The Rock It! Lab is a partnership of the Central Arkansas Library System and the non-profit organization Advancing Black Entrepreneurship.

The mission is to inspire, educate and connect entrepreneurs, primarily in the Black, Latinx, women and veteran communities, and to create pathways for them to achieve economic mobility. They provide the tools, guidance, and training necessary to start, grow, and scale their businesses.

Participants receive individual consultation based on where they are on their business journey. The program also includes mentorship and workshops designed for graduates to leave the program with a business model and a foundation to start or expand their businesses. This is a 12-week program and requires a full commitment to that time period.

In addition to the incubator program, there is an entire building dedicated to Rock It! Lab operations. It’s located in Library Square, CALS’s downtown campus, at 120 River Market Avenue. There are retail, maker, and coworking spaces.

An important component of the program is mentorship. Rock It! Lab aspires to provide one-on- one mentorship to participants in the incubator program subject to the availability of suitable mentors.

The 1st cohort of the Rock It! Lab Incubator program began in 2021 with 25 aspiring and current business owners in industries ranging from architecture and interior design to personal chef and catering services.

For more information, you can go to their website.