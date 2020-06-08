CALS reopens, some library hours may differ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today was the first day the Central Arkansas Library system reopened.

Not every library will be open on the same days though. CALS’s first phase will have staggered openings.

They are allowed patrons to come inside and browse around, but they do ask if you decide not to go with a book you’ve picked out that you not re-shelf it.

Also, if you want to reserve computer time, they ask you to do that in advance. Meeting spaces are also available but only for an hour at a time.

The Library System says it’s just the first step back to normalcy for them.

“Really, we’re just happy to be on this path to allowing people to come back into the building and we just want to say ‘Welcome Back!’ we’ve missed you and we’ve heard from some of you enough that you’ve missed us too.”

For a full list of operating hours and ‘Senior Hours’ click here.