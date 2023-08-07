LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If reading and running are two of your favorite activities, the Rock, Paper, Run 5K race may be the perfect event for you.

The race will be held Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. for line-up with the race beginning at 9:15 a.m. Runners will begin in North Little Rock at the William F. Laman Library located at 2801 Orange Street and end in Little Rock at the CALS Main Library located at 100 Rock Street.

The race is 3.1 miles long. After the race, there will be a chance to sign up for a library card at CALS Main Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-12, and free for children aged 3 and under. To register for the race, visit RockPaperRun.org.