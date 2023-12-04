LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holidays are finally here, and the Central Arkansas Library System is bringing on the holiday spirit.

CALS communications director Tameka Lee joined Arkansas Today with details on celebrating the holidays with upcoming events at local libraries.

CALS will host dozens of events throughout the library system throughout December, including decorating gingerbread house, crafting, holiday trivia and Christmas movie screenings.

Those looking for new recipes for Christmas dinner are in luck! Holiday cookbooks will also be available to check out for cardholders.

For more information on Holidays at CALS, visit CALS.org.