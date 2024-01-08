LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The new year typically means making resolutions, but what needs to be done to accomplish those goals?

Central Arkansas Library System Communications Director Tameka Lee stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss how Arkansans can nurture their best intentions coming into the new year.

Lee points out that it all comes down to research, with CALS having countless books and other material on exercise, nutrition, wellness and overall healthy living.

Many other subjects improve our lives such as organization, financial planning, language skills, cooking and an array of other topics.

To learn more about CALS, please visit CALS.org.