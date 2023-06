LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Plenty of tools and resources are available to those who have a library card.

Tameka Lee with the Central Arkansas Library System stopped by KARK 4 and broke down all the different things that a library card can get you.

From music, telescopes and obviously books, a library card can net you a lot of useful and fun items at CALS.

Those interested in getting their own CALS library card can visit any of their locations or online at CALS.org.