Calendar says fall but Arkansas temps still say summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Temperatures in the 90’s are still making Arkansans sweat this week.

To many of us, it’s starting to feel like fall will never come.

Despite the calendar saying it’s time for sweaters and cider, someone forgot to give Mother Nature the memo.

In Spokane, Washington they’re dealing with the exact opposite extreme weather. Fall weather was skipped extirely and went straight to winter.

Back in Arkansas we’re dealing with what seems like perpetual summer.

“It’s hot. It should be about 10 degrees cooler right now,” says Ron Rogers, who lives in Saline County.

Rogers, his wife and granddaughter are trying to beat the almost October heat at a local splash pad. It’s something that at this time of year he wouldn’t normally be thinking about.

“I don’t know if we’re going to have any fall colors or not,” he says.

If you look, you can find signs of fall everywhere, but the forecast refuses to get with the times.

“It’s going to be another hot and humid day feeling more like summer than fall. 93 is the forecast high,” says our meteorologist Kristen Kennedy.

People working in the heat say they’re ready for the temperature to break.

“It’s very hot and I sweat a lot and I’m telling you it’s very hard. It’s hard working in the taco trailer,” says Fatima Villareal, who works inside a food truck.

For now the best that most of us can do is to think fall, decorate for the season and wait for Mother Nature to throw us a bone.