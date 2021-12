LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock fire crews were out in force this morning to extinguish a blaze at the former Cajun’s Wharf restaurant.

According to firefighters, the back deck caught fire around 7:30 a.m., burning some of the side and roof of the building.

Investigators say the blaze was minor.

The building is currently being renovated, but the department has not confirmed if that might be the cause of the fire.