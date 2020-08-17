CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Development Council will distribute USDA Commodities in Saline County Tuesday, August 18, and Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Distribution will begin at 9 am.
Food Items May Include: Dry Split Peas, Oat Circle Cereal, Frozen Blueberries, Orange Juice, Fruit Nut Mix, Can Pork, Raisins, Tomato Soup, Beef Chili
In Saline County, Commodities will be distributed at the following locations:
Benton Senior Activity Center:
1800 Citizens Drive, Benton, AR 72015, Phone: 501-315-0645.
Bryant Senior Activity Center:
6401 Boone Rd. #3, Bryant, AR 72022; Phone: 501-943-0056 x3.
ID must be present in order to receive commodities. All customers receiving commodities must present identification. Photo ID Preferred.