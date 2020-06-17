CADC to begin providing Emergency Assistance for rent/mortgage and water payments effective immediately

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) whose mission is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential, and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action will begin providing emergency financial assistance to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic effective immediately. These funds are specifically for past due rent/mortgage payments and past-due water utility assistance due to financial restraints as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will closely follow the requirements for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance

Program. The maximum benefit for Rent/Mortgage assistance is $500 and the maximum

benefit for the Water Utility Assistance is $150.

Applicants must reside in one of the nineteen counties in CADC’s service area, meet income

guidelines of 125% of poverty, complete the customer intake form, provide a copy of their ID,

provide proof of all household income (last 4 check stubs, unemployment, child support, SSI,

SSDI, retirement benefits, etc.). If requesting assistance with rent or mortgage applicant mus

provide lease/mortgage agreement and have occupied the residence for at least six (6) months

along with a copy of the past due statement and/or letter from the landlord showing past due

amount. If requesting assistance with past-due water bill applicant must provide a copy of past

due water utility bill or payment summaries from utility office showing the delinquent amount.

All statements must have a current date.

Applications are being taken by appointment only at the local CADC office in each of the 19

counties CADC serves. Locations are listed in the following table:

Founded in 1965, Central Arkansas Development Council is a private nonprofit community

action agency operating in 19 counties in the state of Arkansas. CADC is a local force in the War

on Poverty providing a hand-up, promoting self-help in our neighborhoods, and for our families.

We are committed to providing opportunities for empowerment for individuals, families, and

communities. For more information on the distribution, visit our website at www.cadc.com, or

contact your local CADC office.