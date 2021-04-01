CADC continues rental assistance program for 19 counties for families impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

BENTON, Ark.- The Central Arkansas Development Council will continue a program that provides rental assistance to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for 19 counties across the central and southwest parts of the state.



According to CADC officials, the Fresh Start program will continue for Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union counties.



The Fresh Start Program will pay up to two and a half months of past-due rent for families affected by COVID-19.



Applications will be accepted Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon only.



Officials say those who have already received funds from the program may ineligible for additional funds.



Applications can be turned in at https://arfreshstart.com/



CADC says once the applicant signs into the system, they have to wait to be accepted to continue the application.



The council says there is additional rental assistance for those who live in Little Rock. The applicants for the additional assistance must live within the city limits of Little Rock, have a current family income that does not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) established “Moderate-Income” limits for Little Rock. The family income eligibility is based on the total number of people living in the home and the total amount of current annual family income that can be confirmed by supporting documentation. Applicants must have impacted economically by the pandemic- such as job loss, layoff, furlough or reduction in salary. Another requirement is a current lease agreement for a home in the City of Little Rock. If an applicant has received assistance from the Arkansas Fresh Start Program, they may not be eligible for the City of Little Rock rental assistance program. Applications are accepted at https://arfreshstart.com/.



For more information on either program, visit www.cadc.com.