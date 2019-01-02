CADC Announces Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance

BENTON, Ark. (News Release) – Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) announced Wednesday that the 2019 Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program will begin the week of January 7, 2019, and continue as long as funds are available.

Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Layfette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union counties.

CADC will be hosting a Pulaski County Assistance Event on Monday and Tuesday, January 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds (Arts & Crafts Building) located at 2600 Howard Street, Little Rock Arkansas.

Additional information relating to dates/times/locations for submitting applications can be found on the CADC website by visiting http://cadc.com/liheapwinter2019/.