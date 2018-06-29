Cabot Teen Saves Toddler From Falling Into Pond Video

CABOT, Ark. -- A Cabot teen being hailed a hero - after sprinting across a park to save a toddler who almost fell into a nearby pond. "I was running and I see a little boy and he's standing that far away from it," says William Sheldon.

Sheldon is just like any ordinary teen, but on Sunday - this Cabot native turned into a real-life superhero. "I got out of the car and slammed the door and sprinted as fast as I can," says Sheldon.

Straight ahead near the pond at a Cabot park - William spotted a toddler running toward the pond. "If he took one more step he probably would have fell into the water," says Sheldon. William managed to grab the toddler just before he stepped in."The whole time I was saying a little prayer hoping I had the speed and the strength to get to him," says Sheldon.

That's when messages started coming in from people who saw his brave act. A witness there shared a message on Facebook, saying, "Huge thank you to the teenage boy who ran as fast as he could. Thank you whoever you are, as a mom myself, I know her heart was racing in fear when you saved the day."

"It was a nice thing to see somebody had witnessed it and gave him praise on Facebook," says Sheldon's mother, Christy.

While William is spending the rest of his summer doing what he loves, he hopes more people spring into action if it means saving a life. "You can't assume something won't happen, because that's when it will, that's when you have to react, you cant just wait," says Sheldon.