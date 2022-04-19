CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police need help in their search for a teen missing since Friday, April 15.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen walking from her Cabot home on Sun Valley Road.

Abbigail is 5 foot 3, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Investigators say she also has scars on her forearms.

Police say she was last seen wearing tie-dyed shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone who may know of the whereabouts of Abbigail is asked to contact Cabot police at 501-843-6526 or their local Law Enforcement Agency.