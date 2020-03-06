Cabot Police release photos of vehicle sought in burglary investigation

CABOT, Ark. – Local police have released photos of a vehicle they’re looking for in a burglary investigation.
The Cabot Police Department posted the pictures on its Facebook page Wednesday evening with this message:
“Attempting to Locate / Identify: Cabot Police is attempting to identify persons responsible for Breaking into multiple storage units, stealing enclosed trailer after crashing through exterior fence to gain entry into facility. If you recognize this vehicle or have any information regarding this vehicle / suspects. please contact Det. Michelle Hart @ 501-843-6166 or MHart@CabotAR.Gov. RE: 2020-00444”