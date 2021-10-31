Cabot police: Missing juveniles may be with adult, also reported missing

Brianna and Angel Pierce

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help in locating three run-away juveniles who may be in the company of 20-year-old Angel Pierce.

Pierce has been reported as a missing person.

Angel Pierce is described as a 20-year-old white female who is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Angel was last seen wearing a black shirt and plaid night pants.

The juveniles are identified as:

Kolin Elrod

Kadin Childs

Brianna Nicole Pierce, 15, white female approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Brianna was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Kolin Ray Elrod, 17, white male approximately 6 foot tall weighing 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Unknown clothing description.

Kadin Warren Childs, 16, white male approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Unknown clothing description.

Brianna Pierce and Angel Pierce were last seen leaving their residence at 0200hours on Oct. 31.

The individuals may be traveling in a 2004 silver Toyota Camry with an Arkansas license plate number of 858 YDY.

Based on information from the parents of the missing persons they are confident that all four individuals are traveling together. They may be trying to travel to Colorado.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Cabot Police Department at 501-843-6526.