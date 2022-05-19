CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police said they are searching for a teen who they say was last seen nearly a week ago.

Police said 14-year-old Semaj O’Neal was last seen May 13. Police said he was leaving his home located on Lassiter Lane.

Authorities said that O’Neal was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt with a logo print on the front and long pants. According to police, the teen left his home carrying what appeared to be a plastic bag containing clothes.

Police described Semaj as a Black male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that the teen is thought to be in North Little Rock with unknown family members but could possibly still be in the Cabot area.

If you know the whereabouts of O’Neal, you are asked to contact the Cabot Police Department at 501-843-6526.