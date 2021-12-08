Cabot police looking for information on vehicle crash from December 1

CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police are reaching out for information regarding a vehicle crash on December 1.

According to investigators, the crash happened at the intersection of South Second and Lee Street, an intersection next to Cabot Westside Elementary School, at 5:45 p.m.

Investigators believe that there were witnesses to the collision that left the area before statements could be gathered.

Officers are specifically attempting to identify the driver of a passenger vehicle that briefly stopped after the crash but left before officers could contact them.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or who was present at the time is asked to contact Detective Fowler at 501-843-6166 at ext. 1650.