Cabot police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

CABOT, Ark.- Cabot police have identified the officer involved in a shooting on August 20 that killed a man.

Officer Sylvester Starks (Photo Courtesy: Cabot Police Department Facebook page)

According to a news release sent Monday afternoon, Officer Sylvester Starks has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Officers were called to a home on Spring Valley Road just before 12:30 p.m. on August 20 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers were told Jeffrey Wratten had grabbed a shotgun and he was going to his home in Heber Springs, according to the news release. Wratten left in his vehicle.

Officials say Wratten was the subject of a “be on the lookout” law enforcement broadcast out of concern about his wellbeing and potential threat to harm others based on a family member’s report to authorities.

Cabot police say just before 12:40 p.m., Officer Sylvester Starks pulled over a car near Old Mountain Springs Road and Arkansas Highway 5.

Officials say Officer Starks saw Wratten reach for a gun.

According to police, Wratten got out of the vehicle holding a shotgun.

According to officials, Officer Starks told Wratten repeatedly to drop the gun.

Police say when Wratten refused to obey, Officer Starks fired his weapon, wounding Wratten.

Wratten was given medical aid and taken by helicopter to Little Rock where he died from his injuries.

According to Cabot police, Officer Starks has been with the department since 2016.

