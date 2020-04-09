Cabot police dealing with traffic problems created by opening of popular strawberry shop

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department received numerous complaints on traffic issues in the last week since the opening of Holland Bottom Farms and the start of strawberry sales.

Due to the highway construction, there is no east bound (right turn) shoulder available.

With the Covid-19 precautions the sales are drive-thru only and backing up traffic in both directions.

The primary goal is safety and preventing accidents in that area.

Prior to opening today, traffic was backed up a mile in both directions and at a complete standstill.

Currently Cabot police are working with the Arkansas Highway Department, Arkansas Highway Police and the Arkansas State Police in efforts to keep traffic flowing.

Holland Bottom has increased its lanes to three and they are able to stage around 40-50 vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers are alternating allowing vehicles in from both directions as many are being told to go down the road and turn around. Traffic exiting from Holland Bottoms will be right turn only.

This will continue to be an ongoing issue for the coming days. The Cabot police are asking for patience from the drivers in the area and those that can find alternate routes from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.