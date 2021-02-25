Cabot looking to build a new $7M animal shelter

CABOT, Ark.- The Cabot Animal Shelter looking to make a 7-million dollar change.

The city wants to build a new shelter to keep up with rising demand. The new shelter would offer more than just space to house stray animals.

“It’s essential for any community,” said Mike Wheeler, Director of Community Services for Cabot.

The proposed new shelter in Cabot is aimed at keeping dogs out of the kennels by keeping families together.

“A lot of times people come to us and they haven’t even gone to a veterinarian because they can’t afford to walk through the door,” said Wheeler.

Director of Community Services for Cabot, Mike Wheeler said the shelter takes in around 20 animals a week from owners who can’t afford vet bills, food, or pet rent.

The new shelter would offer programs to help owners through those rough times.

“We are really keeping the number of animals down in the city by helping the community keep their families,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said the current shelter sees more than 3,000 dogs a year and has very few kennels.

“3,400 animals a year coming into 20 kennels just doesn’t work out that well,” said Wheeler.

Often times you can find up to four dogs in a single kennel. However, the new shelter blue springs a quadruple the kennel space.

“Oh my goodness, it’s so necessary,” said Shelby Glover, Program Coordinator.

Shelby Glover is the program coordinator. She said the new facility would allow them to perform surgeries, training classes, and much more.

“It’s something that could benefit the community in more ways than just animal sheltering,” said Glover.

“There is a void here that we need to fill,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said the proposal still needs to be passed by city council and the community.

He said if all goes well they can start breaking ground next year.

Below is a statement from the Animal Shelter: