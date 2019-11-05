Cabot High student set to sign with Razorbacks, lands lead singing role

CABOT, Ark.- A local, small-town high school student has got some big talent and it’s taking him to the top.

The senior from Cabot, Clayton Gray, has just announced he will sign with the Razorbacks to play college baseball. He’s also just landed the lead singing role in the high school’s major production of Disney’s Camp Rock.

We caught up with him during rehearsal Monday night, as the troupe was preparing for their opening day.

“We’ve been working on this right since school started in August,” Gray said. “And it’s really been a grind, but I’m looking forward to showing people that athletes can also be in theatre.”

The Camp Rock musical at Cabot High School will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday in the school’s auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased at Cabotschools.org.