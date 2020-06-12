Cabot Flea Market giving away gift certificate to whoever helps catch shoplifter

CABOT, Ark. — A flea market in Cabot is asking the community for help in identifying a woman who stole from their store.

The store is Fleabitten Flea Market.

The owners caught the shoplifter on camera stealing three shirts and putting them into her purse. They have already turned the footage over to the police.

If you know her name or anything about this situation. The owners would like you to message them. The owners said if you help them apprehend her they will give you a gift certificate to their booth in the flea market.

