CABOT, Ark. – Cabot seniors were celebrated by the community with a long-standing tradition to line the highway and cheer them on as they took their last bus ride towards graduation practice.

Every year it’s a big tradition for community members, parents, family and friends to line Highway 89 and Highway 329 to cheer for seniors as they take their final bus ride. Many businesses participate, including parents Tim and Lisa Wade, who made cardboard cut outs of their son for the occasion.

“We came out in full force. We shut down our business and brought all our employees out just to embarrass him,” Tim Wade, parent of a Cabot senior said.

The highway was packed today full of families and friends with signs cheering and waving to students on the bus. Cabot High Seniors will graduate tonight at Simmons Bank Arena.