Cabot business goes up in flames, but the community is already helping out

CABOT, Ark.-“It’s sad for us to lose a structure that’s hard to replace, but just hopeful for the future,” Monica Griffin said.



A well-known business in the Cabot community went up in flames, but the owner is counting her blessing that no one was hurt.

Monica Griffin is the owner at Curly Willow Designs. She says they were burning some brush in the back yard on Saturday.

Some debris caught a few boxes on fire and in a matter of minutes, part of the building was up in flames.

In just 48 hours several other businesses in the area have offered services to Curly Willow Designs. People have stopped to drop off cases of water and just let workers know they have their backs and willing to do whatever they can to help.

Ashes and soot are all that’s left inside Curly Willow Designs in Cabot.

“It seems like complete destruction almost like a tornado came through,” Griffin said.

A fire left part of the business destroyed.

“It was built in the 1920s so it’s almost a hundred years old,” Griffin said.

Cell phone video captured Saturday shows smoke billowing into the air.

“Everything was so dry that it kind of blew up really fast,” Griffin said.

“It caught the ramp and it went straight into the attic,” Griffin said.

Monica Griffin stared at what’s left of her business that’s been in the community for 12 years.

“We are a florist so we do flowers of all kinds, weddings, but we also do interior design,” Griffin said.

“I thought that maybe it wasn’t as bad as it was until I saw smoke coming out of the attic in the front,” Griffin said.

Parts of the roof are buried in the bushes and several things like the trash can and lawn mower are melted.

“This stuff can be replaced you know,” Griffin said.

She already focuses on the next step.

“We had so many people to support us that love us,” Griffin said.

She received cards from people in the community. Other businesses in town are willing to offer their building and services to Curly Willow Designs.

“It just touches my heart because technically that’s your competition but it just means a lot that they cared so much,” Griffin said.

While the shop may not look the same, Griffin is already excited about what’s next.

“God works things together for those who love the Lord so we are going to take that and hope that what this is,” Griffin said.

Griffin says her workers have been by her side through the entire process.

She’s working with her insurance company and looking for temporary locations to continue the business.

She hopes to be back in the old house in about a year because it means a lot to her and the customers.