Businesses and celebrities online to help uplift people during the COVID-19 epidemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As social distancing becomes part of a new normal, singers are taking their music from the stage to online streaming.

With the spread of COVID-19 many artists were forced to postpone or cancel their tours.

That includes country music singer and Arkansas native Matt Stell.

“Right now the number one priority is trying to keep people alive and safe,” Stell said in a FaceTime interview.

Stell is self isolating fearing that his recent travel for his “Everywhere But On” tour may have exposed him to the virus.

“I was in I can’t tell you how many different states and airports and things like that over the last few weeks, so I just feel like the best thing to do was to wall myself off for the next few weeks,” Stell explained.

While home he’s planning an Instagram live show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

“You gotta play the hand you’re dealt, you gotta make the most of it,” Stell added.

He’s not the only one doing this. Keith Urban, John Legend, Lizzo, and Chris Martin are some of the artists putting on remote shows.

There’s other options to help make it through social distancing.

Little Rock gym ZenStudio will start streaming classes on social media.

Google Arts and Culture includes dozens of spots for you to virtually visit. It even has some museum exhibits including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Several zoos and aquariums like the Georgia Aquarium offer webcams inside their exhibits.