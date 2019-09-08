Burn bans issued in some Arkansas counties, others on wildfire watch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Forestry commission has issued burn bans on three Arkansas Counties, and much of the southern half of Arkansas under moderate wildfire danger.

Ouachita, Hempstead, and Ashley counties are currently under a burn ban after lack of rain and hot temperatures has left many of these southern Arkansas counties dry and hot.

Little to no rain is expected in these areas for up to the next 5 days. As this goes on the dryer these counties becoming raising the level of wildfire danger.