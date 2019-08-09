Burglary and firearm arrest

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies were called to Cherry Valley due to a truck taking mail from mailboxes.

On August 7, Cross County Deputies James Melton and Matt Hylle accepted a call to the Cherry Valley area in reference to a black GMC truck taking mail from mailboxes. While they were in the area dispatch received a call in reference to a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on CR 303 involving a vehicle with the same description.

The victim of the burglary attempted to get the truck to stop but as they drove passed the homeowner they were hit with the mirror of the truck. The victim then followed the truck and reported they turned onto Hwy 42 headed toward Cherry Valley.

Deputy Hylle made contact with the vehicle on Hwy 42. The occupants were identified as Garrett Harrison, 21 of McCrory and Mark Gassaway, 27 of McCrory.

The victims of the burglary arrived on scene and identified the vehicle and their property that was inside. During the course of the investigation 2 handguns were located. One of the handguns was entered as stolen from Jonesboro and the other was just reported stolen from a commercial burglary in Wynne 08-07-2019. Both suspects are incarcerated in the Cross County Jail pending a first court appearance.

Garrett Harrison

Battery 1st Degree A.C.A 5-13-201 (Class B Felony)

Residential Burglary A.C.A 5-39-203 (Class B Felony) (X 2 Counts)

Commercial Burglary A.C.A. 5-39-203 (Class C Felony)

Theft of Property over $1,000 A.C.A 5-36-103 (Class D Felony)

Theft of Firearm A.C.A 5-36-103 (Class D Felony)

Breaking or Entering A.C.A 5-39-202 (Class D Felony)

Theft by Receiving Firearm A.C.A 5-36-106 (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree A.C.A 5-38-204 (Class A Misd.)

Theft of Property A.C.A 5-36-103 (Class A Misd.)

Possessing Instruments of Crime A.C.A 5-73-102 (Class A Misd.)

Fictitious Tags A.C.A. 27-14-306 (Traffic)

Fail to Register Vehicle A.C.A 27-14-314 (Traffic)

No Proof of Insurance A.C.A 27-22-104

Mark Gassaway

Residential Burglary A.C.A 5-39-203 (Class B Felony) (X 2 Counts)

Commercial Burglary A.C.A. 5-39-203 (Class C Felony)

Theft of Property over $1,000 A.C.A 5-36-103 (Class D Felony)

Theft of Firearm A.C.A 5-36-103 (Class D Felony)

Possession of Firearm by Certain Person A.C.A 5-73-103 (X 2 Counts) (Class D Felony)

Breaking or Entering A.C.A 5-39-202 (Class D Felony)

Theft by Receiving Firearm A.C.A 5-36-106 (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree A.C.A 5-38-204 (Class A Misd.)

Theft of Property A.C.A 5-36-103 (Class A Misd.)

Possessing Instruments of Crime A.C.A 5-73-102 (Class A Misd.)