Bumpy bridge in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A small bridge along highway 5 in Mountain Home changed from a paved road to a bumpy ride.

Some people are worried about the potential wear and tear on their car and why the Arkansas Department of Transportation made the change.

“Whenever we removed that old paving off there, it left a surface that is not as smooth maybe as it was originally.” said Steve Lawrence.

“You don’t want to drop a wheel in a pothole and damage a lower control arm, a ball joint or a tie rod end or damage a tire. I want my vehicle to be safe. ” said Dale Hoffman.

The Department of Transportation’s district engineer says there are worse roads in the district to focus on, but if it gets to a point where the bridge gets too rough, they could pave it again.