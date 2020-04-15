Buffalo River park staff warning people to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO RIVER, Ark. — Each year, nearly a million people visit the Buffalo River National Park, however, park staff yet warning people to stay away during this pandemic.

With its 95,000 acres of land and 100 miles of trail, the site seems like the perfect place to go while social distancing, but it seems too many had the same idea.

The park closed more than a week ago after videos showed a long line of cars parked near the river.

Officials say some are still not following the guidelines.

“In some instances, very very rare instances, if there are repeated folks who are attempting to not abide by the closure that’s in time, there have been a few tickets that have been written,” said Cassie Branstetter the Branch Chief of Interpretation for the Buffalo National River.

Even though turkey hunting season just kicked off, that is also not allowed on the parkland. Branstetter says the decision to re-open up to the state and the federal government.