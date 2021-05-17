Buckle Up Arkansas: Statewide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign set for May 24- June 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police want to warn drivers and passengers to buckle up as they prepare to kick off the Click It or Ticket campaign next week.

According to ASP, the operation coincides with the Memorial Day holiday and runs from May 24 through June 6.

State, county and local law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for seat belt violators.

ASP officials say drivers will be stopped and ticketed.

“We want the practice of buckling up to become something that’s instinctive for drivers and their passengers,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “It’s not just a safe way to travel, it’s the law.”

According to 2019 records from the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,466 drivers and passengers who were unbuckled died in crashes across the country. During the same year, 55% of passengers who were killed during nighttime hours of 6 p.m. until 5:59 a.m. were not wearing seat belts.

Law enforcement officials taking part in the Click It or Ticket operation will be placing an emphasis on increased patrols during the evening hours.

ASP said authorities will write tickets for not wearing seat belts both day and night.

Arkansas state law requires all front-seat passengers to be buckled up, children under the age of 15 are properly secured and children under 6 years old and 60 pounds should be restrained in a child passenger safety seat. Drivers with restricted licenses must have all occupants buckled.

“Help us share the message,” Colonel Bryant said. “Tell your friends and family members to make it a habit to buckle-up. Your advice may save someone from injury or death.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit nhtsa.gov/ciot or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at 501-618-8136. For more information on Arkansas’s Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, visit TZDArkansas.org.