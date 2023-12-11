BRYANT, Ark. – The clouds may be clearing in a Bryant neighborhood that’s been under a constant storm for seven years.

This past August, KARK 4 News visited the Oak Glenn neighborhood and homeowners walked us through flooding issues they see every time it rains.

“Once you get here, you find this nightmare that’s been happening since 2016,” neighbor Joseph McTyre said.

On Monday, McTyre showed some of the same concerns he had in August.

For a year now, he said he’s been to City Council meetings, fighting for an end to the flooding.

“Begging for answers, begging for questions, begging for them to do anything,” he said.

Hope was wearing thin, and then all of a sudden, the clouds started to clear.

“Finally having someone that’s actually wanting to help, means a lot,” McTyre said.

Just weeks after KARK 4 News’ original story aired, McTyre contacted Chris Treat with the Bryant Parks Department.

The original conversation was about building a playground in the community, but Chris came up with an idea to fix two problems at once.

The plan was to build a park that would also help mitigate some of the flooding.

“He doesn’t have the all mighty plan of this is going to fix this but he has the ‘I want to help’ attitude and that’s what’s meant the world,” McTyre said.

KARK 4 News reached out to Treat who shared a statement.

“I think it’s vital we help our residents in any way possible,” the statement said. “The Oak Glenn folks have been asking for help with not much response from city leadership. I know we can’t fix the problem but we can show we care by taking action.”

While specific plans aren’t finalized yet, McTyre said he’s grateful that for once it seems like someone is taking notice.

“You wish that the people you elected to protect you would do their job and that’s what we’re begging for is for them to do their job and help us,” he said.

Treat said he plans to present the ideas to the City Council in its January meeting.