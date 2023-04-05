BRYANT, Ark. – A teacher at a Bryant school has been let go after being accused of inappropriate behavior.

Bryant Public Schools officials said that the district was informed on March 30 of an allegation of inappropriate conduct by a Bryant High School teacher. Officials said the teacher is no longer employed by the district.

The district said the issue was immediately investigated, and the appropriate agencies were notified, including law enforcement.

BPS officials said that the investigation into the issue is still ongoing and further information is not available.