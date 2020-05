BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police are investigating the theft of a 1976 17-foot Terry Bass Boat.

It was stolen on May 10th from the side of I-30 westbound around the Springhill overpass. The trailer carrying the boat had a flat.

The owner left it to get another tire. When they returned the boat was gone.

If you’ve seen this boat or know where it might be call the Bryant Police Department.