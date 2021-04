BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Police are looking for a man who is suspected of posing as a heat/air repairman and stealing pharmacy drugs.

Police say the suspect was seen on camera inside a CVS and Target and police are asking for help from anyone who can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryant Police department at 501-943-0384.

Information to help them may lead to an award up to $1000 from Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers.