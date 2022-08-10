BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police said they are currently investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.

According to the Bryant Police Department, officers were called to Bryant Parkway overpass on the South Service Road Tuesday. Police said they received reports of a man lying in a ditch in the area.

Police said the man was identified as 47-year-old Timothy Solt. Police said he was reported missing to the department on Saturday around 10:40 p.m. after walking away from Texas Roadhouse.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Bryant Police Criminal Investigation Division at 501-943-0943.