Bryant police finds body believed to be man missing for nearly a month

BRYANT, Ark. – Bryant police said they have found a body who they believe is of a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to the Bryant Police Department, officers recovered a body in the area of Cedar Drive Tuesday.

Officers believe the body belongs to 31-year-old Ricky Bowman who they say was last seen on Sept. 19 walking East on Highway 5.

Authorities said the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification.

Police also said they don’t suspect foul play but there is an ongoing active death investigation.