Bryant opening new firefighter training facility

BRYANT, Ark. — Marveled as the first of its kind in Central Arkansas.

A new fire-fighter training facility is ready for use in Bryant.

The four story, 35-hundred square foot structure is made from shipping containers.

The Bryant fire chief say this will help fire fighters take their skills to a new level.

“Our firefighters I mean they can — they been taking their training as they can get it. We’re doing training in parking lots. In our apprentice bays. This really took – is going to take them to the next level.” says Chief J.P. Jordan.

Firefighters will be able to simulate large scale fire and rescue missons and skills.

The official ribbon-cutting will be January 18th, after the graduation.

