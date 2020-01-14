Bryant officer wounded in December shooting continues recovery, speaks to media

BRYANT, Ark. – A local police officer wounded in a December shooting is expressing her gratitude to the community and her co-workers as her recovery continues.

Bryant Police Department Officer Samantha Hodgson addressed the media in a Tuesday news conference [see full video attached].

The Dec. 23 incident that claimed the life of a suspect left her hospitalized over the Christmas holiday. She was released from the hospital after a four-day stay.

“I’m actually doing better than most people think. I’m just super grateful and so happy,” she told reporters.

She noted marks on her face from her injuries that she says continue to heal.

“Just thank you so much for everything. The prayers, the thoughts, just the encouragement. And all the help it literally means the world to me on so many levels. I don’t know how to express it. Just so thankful.”

While chatting to reporters, Officer Hodgson pointed to a drinking cup with a Wonder Woman logo on it.

“That’s my new motto,” she said, adding that “I’ve wanted to be a police officer since I was little. Never wanted to do anything else.”

“I’m here for life. I’m not going anywhere. It’s not gonna change,” she continued.

Sgt. David Miller shot and killed the suspect during the incident at a local apartment complex.

Austin Swindle, 24, was shot and killed by police after he allegedly fired a shotgun blast through a door at police officers who had arrived to check his wellbeing, based on a report from a concerned family member. The incident occurred at 1200 Whirlwind Street, Bryant.

