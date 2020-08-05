Bryant Mayor & family test positive for COVID-19

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Mayor Allen Scott has announced that him and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott says they received notice of their possible exposure last week and they decided to self-isolate at that point until their testing could be completed.

“In regards to the business of the city, measures were put into place in March to help minimize the exposure should someone within our building become infected with the virus. A few weeks ago, we increased those measures and have been as diligent as possible to recognize safe distances from co-workers to conduct internal business, the use of masks within our building, and hallways. We have allowed minimal visitors within Bryant city hall. We will follow health department recommendations on testing and, if required, additional quarantine for staff. All departments have developed a plan for employees to work remotely, including me, so I don’t anticipate any disruption to any services. Of course, as an extra precaution city hall has been sanitized over the weekend,” said Mayor Allen Scott.

He asks that the community remains vigilant when out in public. Scott says they wouldn’t have even known they had the virus if it wasn’t for the notice of exposure.

“Mask up, keep a safe social distance, wash your hands, and follow CDC guidelines. Together we will make a difference and slow the spread,” said Mayor Scott.