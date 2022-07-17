LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bryant police are investigating after a report of street racing led to a crash in Little Rock.

One man is in custody after the collision Friday night near the intersection of Stagecoach and Otter Creek roads.

27-year-old Terry Smith is being held in the Saline County jail.

An unidentified person in another vehicle was injured.

Smith is expected to face charges of fleeing in a vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, driving without lights, racing, improper passing and not wearing a seatbelt.

Bryant police made the arrest.

The investigation is continuing, and other charges are possible, according to a spokesperson for the Bryant police department.