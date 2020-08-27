Bryant bus driver facing DWI, endangering welfare charges after bus driven into ditch

BRYANT, Ark. — Police received a call about a school bus that had driven off the road and into a ditch on Mills Park Road just before 2 p.m.

The bus was carrying 11 kids at the time of the accident.

Police say the driver, Kimberly Rogers, was noticeably impaired while speaking to the officer.

Rogers was taken to the police department where she received a series of tests and it was determined that she was under the influence of prescription drugs.

Rogers was charged with DWI-Drugs, 11 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and careless and prohibited driving. There were no injuries reported at the time of the accident.

Bryant school district has made a statement about the incident:

“Bryant Public Schools takes this matter very seriously. We are committed to the health and

safety of our students at school and while traveling to and from school on the bus. This

incident does not represent the district’s many bus driving professionals who safely deliver

students to school and home every day.

Bryant Public Schools will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in this matter.

Bryant Public Schools will also address this issue with the bus driver as a personnel matter and

therefore will not be able to comment further at this time.”