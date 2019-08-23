Bryant boy wins $500 prize, gives it back to help fellow students

BRYANT, Ark. – A local kindergartener is already learning the joy of giving back.

Each year, the Bryant Police Department gets donations from the community to help pay for new shoes for kids heading back to school.

When Grayson Chu’s parents made a donation, they were put into a raffle for a 500-dollar Visa gift card through the Fraternal Order of Police.

But when Grayson won the gift card, he had better plans than to spend it on himself, and donated the money back to the department.

“I gave the money back to him and he made it towards kids to have new shoes,” says the Collegeville Elementary student.

If you couldn’t tell, 5-year-old Grayson wants to be a police officer when he grows up. The Bryant PD has even made him an honorary officer.

This year, 40 kids received new shoes from the department.